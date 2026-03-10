Town of Silver Cliff closes all facilities after being dropped by insurance

TOWN OF SILVER CLIFF (NBC 26) — A Marinette County town closed all of its facilities Monday after being dropped by its insurance company.

The municipal facilities in the Town of Silver Cliff temporarily closed at midnight Monday pending “procurement of insurance,” the town’s website stated.

Town Chairperson Dee Farley said the town’s bases are covered, as the Town of Athelstane is stepping in to help with emergency responses and snow removal.

Farley said the town was dropped by its insurance company due to tornado damage claims from 2022 as well as wind damage from about two years ago.

The town is looking for another insurance company. Meanwhile, a town board meeting set for Tuesday night has been canceled, according to Farley.