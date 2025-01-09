Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Town of Oakfield home burns in fire, no injuries

Fire truck
Monkey Business images / Storyblocks
Fire truck
Posted

TOWN OF OAKFIELD (NBC 26) — Investigators are working to learn how much damage was caused to a Town of Oakfield home after it caught fire Wednesday night.

Authorities say firefighters were called to a home at N3319 Oak Center Road, Town of Oakfield, Fond du Lac County at 7:16 PM.

Firefighters say when they arrived, one of the people living there was trying to contain the flames with a fire extinguisher to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

Oakfield firefighters arrived as the fire was spreading, and investigators believe it started from a wood pellet stove on an outside wall.

Nobody was hurt, but investigators say there was significant damage to the home.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.