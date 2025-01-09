Town of Oakfield home burns in fire, no injuries

TOWN OF OAKFIELD (NBC 26) — Investigators are working to learn how much damage was caused to a Town of Oakfield home after it caught fire Wednesday night.

Authorities say firefighters were called to a home at N3319 Oak Center Road, Town of Oakfield, Fond du Lac County at 7:16 PM.

Firefighters say when they arrived, one of the people living there was trying to contain the flames with a fire extinguisher to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house.

Oakfield firefighters arrived as the fire was spreading, and investigators believe it started from a wood pellet stove on an outside wall.

Nobody was hurt, but investigators say there was significant damage to the home.