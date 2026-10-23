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Town of Center man dies in motorcycle crash

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Burke, Amy
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TOWN OF CENTER (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old motorcyclist died following a crash involving a combine and an SUV in Outagamie County Thursday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the area of County Highway A and Krueger Road in the Town of Center around 6:20 p.m. for a crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation found that a combine operator was leaving a driveway and turning south onto County Highway A when it was sideswiped by a motorcycle that was also traveling south.

After hitting the combine, authorities say the motorcycle entered the northbound lane and was hit head-on by an SUV traveling north.

The motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from the Town of Center, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver, a 49-year-old man from Shiocton, was evaluated at the scene for minor injuries. The combine operator was not hurt.

County Highway A was closed for about five hours following the crash and has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office.

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