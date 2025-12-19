Tow truck drivers urge people to follow the new Move Over law, one year after deadly crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY — Almost a year after a tow truck driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash on I-94 while helping a disabled vehicle, Wisconsin has expanded its Move Over Law to better protect drivers.

Ray Dahabrah

Hussain Farhat, 40, was killed on Christmas Eve in Waukesha County. The tragedy has prompted tow truck operators to speak out about a new law that makes it illegal for drivers not to move over for any car with its hazard lights on.

"People need to be paying attention around them," said Jim Sidders, owner of Jim's Pro Service and a tow truck operator. "I got clipped in the arm once and I got knocked over once. Plus, my tow trucks have been hit as well."

TMJ4 Jim Sidders is the owner of Jim's Pro Service is also a tow truck operator.

Last year, on Christmas Eve, Farhat had pulled over on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in the Village of Summit just east of Sawyer Road. Investigators say Farhat had been loading a disabled vehicle onto his tow truck when he was hit by a minivan that drove off. He later died at the hospital.

"People are not watching out for the blinking lights on top of our trucks, and it puts us at danger," said Matthew Burdick, a tow truck operator.

TMJ4 Matthew Burdick is a tow truck operator.

Blinking lights are what the new Move Over Law says drivers need to watch out for. Besides moving over for emergency vehicles, construction vehicles or tow trucks, if you see a vehicle with its hazard lights on, the law now says you need to give that vehicle space as well.

TMJ4 Tow truck drivers honor Hussain Farhat.

"I tell people when you are stranded, stay in the car, it is safer than being outside of the car," Sidders said.

The law gives drivers two options to create a safe area around a disabled vehicle. If there are two lanes of traffic and it is safe to do so, you must move over a lane. Otherwise, you need to slow down.

"What if it was your son or daughter that was broke down in the car? You would want somebody to go around them to give them some safety," Sidders said. "It doesn't take much to slow down or move over."

The fine for not moving over could be up to $300.

Police arrested 39-year-old Christopher Sponholz, who was charged with hit and run causing death. He will be back in court on those charges on February 19 for a plea hearing.

