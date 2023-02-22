Tow ban issued for Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY (NBC 26) — Due to weather conditions, a tow ban has been issued for USH 10, USH 45 and STH 54 in Waupaca County.

The ban is set effective immediately and will be lifted when conditions improve to remove vehicles safely.

Tow bans are put in place when weather conditions make it unsafe to remove a crashed or disabled vehicle until weather and road conditions improve.

Occupants of vehicles will be assisted with transportation to safe locations until arrangements can be made for removal of their vehicle, after the tow ban is lifted.