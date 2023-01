OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A tow ban has been issued for Highways 41 and 441 due to weather effective immediately, according to the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Friday drivers will be notified when the tow ban has been lifted.

A tow ban means tow trucks will not be available to assist drivers if they are stranded along the roads. Any vehicle which is not an immediate hazard will not be towed from the highway until conditions improve and the ban is lifted.