GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin—a good time to prepare for weather-related threats like tornadoes, thunderstorms and flooding.

There will be statewide drills to help neighbors prepare with sirens sounding at 1:45 PM and then again at 6:45 PM.

Weather experts say it's an excellent time to run through your tornado sheltering plane, whether you're at work, school or home.

To learn more about protecting you and your family from severe weather, you can click here.