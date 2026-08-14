Tornado Recovery Resource Center reopens in Menasha to support survivors

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Families still recovering from last month’s tornado now have another opportunity to get help as a Multi-Agency Resource Center reopens in Menasha.

The center, also known as a MARC, is operating on the Fox Cities campus and is designed to connect tornado survivors with supplies, services and long-term recovery support.

Winnebago County Emergency Management Deputy Director Amy Houle said recovery efforts are expected to continue for months, with community needs likely changing as the seasons shift.

“This is going to be a long-term recovery, so the needs will most likely change in the fall and winter, and we might be looking for different types of donations at that point,” Houle said.

Houle said the needs can change from day to day, but cleaning supplies are currently among the most requested items. Organizers say products like paper towels, bleach and other essential supplies remain in high demand as families continue cleanup efforts.

Community members have already stepped up in a major way, according to Houle.

“It’s really refreshing to know that we live in such a great community here,” Houle said. “So, I thank everyone who has come and helped us.”

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

People looking to donate, volunteer or receive assistance can find more information at NBC26.com.