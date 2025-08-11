Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tony Haase found not guilty in Waupaca County double murder trial

haase verdict
NBC 26
haase verdict
Judge reads verdict as jury finds Tony Haase not guilty in double murder trial
Posted
and last updated

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Tony Haase, the man accused of killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident in Waupaca County, was found not guilty by a jury on Monday morning.

After a trial that lasted a few weeks, and deliberations that lasted for about 4 days, a jury returned to the courtroom with a verdict on Monday morning.

Judge reads verdict as jury finds Tony Haase not guilty in double murder trial

Haase was found not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992.

According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.

NBC 26 Pari Apostolakos is in the courtroom and will have more details at NBC 26 News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids