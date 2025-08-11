Tony Haase found not guilty in Waupaca County double murder trial

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — Tony Haase, the man accused of killing a woman and her boyfriend over 30 years ago in apparent revenge for a snowmobile accident in Waupaca County, was found not guilty by a jury on Monday morning.

After a trial that lasted a few weeks, and deliberations that lasted for about 4 days, a jury returned to the courtroom with a verdict on Monday morning.

Judge reads verdict as jury finds Tony Haase not guilty in double murder trial

Haase was found not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue in March 1992.

According to the criminal complaint, Tongstad's father was involved in a snowmobile accident in 1977 that left Haase's father dead.

NBC 26 Pari Apostolakos is in the courtroom and will have more details at NBC 26 News at 5 and 6.