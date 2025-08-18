Togstad family sues Haase for $17 million

WAUPACA (NBC 26) — The family of a woman who was brutally murdered in 1992 has filed a multi-million dollar wrongful death lawsuit against a Weyauwega man.

Richard Togstad filed the suit on behalf of his deceased mother, Helen Hoffman, and his sister, Tanna Togstad.

Tanna Togstad, 23, was murdered in March 1992, along with Timothy Mumbrue, 34, in a house in Waupaca County.

The lawsuit alleges that Tony Haase killed both victims with a knife, and demands $17 million in damages.

Haase was charged in both murders, but was acquitted by a Waupaca County jury on Aug. 11.

This is a developing story.

