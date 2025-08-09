Toddler becomes second victim in fatal Menominee crash

MENOMINEE TOWNSHIP, MI (NBC 26) — A toddler has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday morning crash that also killed her father in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The collision between a pickup truck and a semi tanker occurred on State Highway M-35 in Menominee Township at approximately 6:06 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Menominee County Sheriff Darrin Kudwa.

Todd Michael Bronold, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 23-month-old daughter, Palmer Bronold, was airlifted to Milwaukee, where she later died from her injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with Michigan State Police assisting in accident reconstruction.

The Menominee County Sheriff's Office has extended condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.