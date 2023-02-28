Today's Talker: Giannis tries a fruit roll-up for the first time

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — It's time for Today's Talker and it's all about Giannis.

That's right, Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was a guest on The Daily Show last night.

He joined guest host Hasan Minhaj to talk about a number of things, one of them being his love for sweets and snacks. Giannis tried tons of snacks during the show including a fruit rollup!

Minhaj asked Giannis if he had ever had one. When Giannis admitted he hadn't, Minhaj made him try one.

"I have a game tomorrow, man," Giannis had said before trying it.

After trying the snack and enjoying it, Giannis made Minhaj give him another one... I guess Giannis may have a new favorite snack!

During the show, Giannis also was asked to talk trash to some of his NBA brethren since he isn't known for trash-talking anyone on or off the court.

Minhaj wrote the trash talk, and Giannis read it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) has all the smoke for his NBA brethren Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, and Kevin Durant 😂 pic.twitter.com/76w5wk0RHN — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 28, 2023

After reading one line, Giannis had had it.

"I can't read this... I can't read this," Giannis said. So, Minhaj took over but he didn't let Giannis off the hook.

He made Giannis try again and after reading a little of the trash talk towards Luka Jokić, Giannis followed it with a polite, "Jokić, I love your game."

But that's not enough, Minhaj made Giannis read one more line of trash talk. This time, it was toward Kevin Durant.

And Giannis being Giannis, he did as he was asked. But then he spent more time complimenting Durant than he spent trash-talking him.