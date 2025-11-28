Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Titletown's Winter Jubilee Warm up begins Friday

Titletown welcomes back its Winter Jubilee as the holiday season returns
TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Titletown welcomes its Winter Jubilee Warm Up back as the 2025 holiday season kicks into full swing. The two-day event—presented by EUA and Shopko Optical—takes place on Friday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Nov 29.

Organizers say the festival will include fun for all ages. Here's a schedule of events:

Friday, Nov. 28

  • 10 a.m to 10 p.m. - Skating at Hy-Vee Plaza (paid admission required)
  • 10-11 a.m. - Family skate at Hy-Vee Plaza
  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - Santa’s Titletown Mailbox at the North Pole, behind 46 Below
  • 2 to 9 p.m. - Fireside drinks at Leinenkugel's Beer Garden
  • 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Grinch skate at Hy-Vee Plaza
  • 4 to 4:30 p.m. - Santa's bell ceremony behind 46 Below
  • 4 to 8 p.m. - Reindeer photo station at the Grand Stairs
  • 4 to 8 p.m. - Winter wishes and postcard station at the Grand Stairs
  • 4 to 8 p.m. - Holiday carnival games and photo booth at the Grand Stairs
  • 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Mrs. Claus's Storytime at the TitletownTech Stairs
  • 4:30 to 7 p.m. - Santa’s Workshop at Rockwood Terrace (paid registration required)
  • 4 to 7 p.m. - Train rides at the Titletown parking lot
  • 6 to 9 p.m. (every 30 minutes) - Winter Jubilee light show projected onto Lambeau Field
  • 6:30 to 8 p.m. - Holiday Singo at the TitletownTech Rooftop

Saturday, Nov. 29

  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - Skating at Hy-Vee Plaza (paid admission required)
  • 10 to 11 a.m. - Family skate at Hy-Vee Plaza
  • 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. - Santa’s Titletown Mailbox at the North Pole, behind 46 Below
  • 2 to 9 p.m. - Fireside drinks at Leinenkugel's Beer Garden
  • 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. - Grinch skate at Hy-Vee Plaza
  • 4 to 8 p.m. - Reindeer photo station at the Grand Stairs
  • 4 to 8 p.m. - Winter wishes and postcard station at the Grand Stairs
  • 4 to 8 p.m. - Holiday carnival games and photo booth at the Grand Stairs
  • 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. - Mrs. Claus's Storytime at the TitletownTech Stairs
  • 4 to 7 p.m. - Santa’s Workshop at Rockwood Terrace (paid registration required)
  • 4 to 7 p.m. - Train rides at the Titletown parking lot
  • 6 to 9 p.m. (every 30 minutes) - Winter Jubilee light show projected onto Lambeau Field
  • 6:30-8 p.m. | Holiday Bingo at the TitletownTech Rooftop

A hygiene drive benefiting Wisconsin schools’ Caring Closets will also take place throughout the event with a drop-off location inside the Titletown tent.

After this weekend's warm up, Titletown’s Winter Jubilee will last throughout the winter with activities like fitness classes, ice skating, tubing, karaoke and a visit from Santa Paws.

All activities are subject to change depending on weather. For more, you can visit the Titletown events page.

