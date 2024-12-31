Titletown neighborhood prepares for New Year's Eve celebration

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — It's New Year's Eve, and the finishing touches are going on Titletown to make this year's celebration bigger and better than ever.

Starting later tonight, people and their families will be able to enjoy all sorts of fun games like cornhole and curling with LEDs.

Titletown Events Manager Jessica Dickhut says she promises this year's LED displays will not disappoint.

Aside from the ice skating, games and entertainment, Dickhut says they're offering two separate countdowns to help accommodate families who would like to ring in the new year a bit earlier than midnight.

"It's great, because we're able to offer two countdowns. There's a countdown at 9 o'clock for the little kiddos who may not be able to stay up until midnight, as well as a countdown at midnight. So, really we can hit all ages with this event and make sure that it is both family friendly and for all ages," Dickhut said.

Dickhut says they're also extending their skating hours.

People will be able to skate starting at 10:00 AM Tuesday, and that ll wrap up at 12:30 AM Wednesday.

All other activities start at 6:00 PM, and then it wraps up at 1:00 AM.

Dickhut says they'd love to have Ariens Hill Open for tubers, but that will depend on the weather today.