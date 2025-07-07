Titletown kicking off Packers Family Fest

TITLETOWN (NBC 26) — Titletown will once again kick off Packers Family Night, presented by Emplify Health by Bellin, by hosting Family Fest from 1:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

Families and visitors of all ages are invited to gather in Titletown for a fun afternoon of free games, entertainment, activities for kids and more ahead of the Packers practice, which will get underway in Lambeau Field between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Participants can enjoy a Dance Floor and DJ on Hy-Vee Plaza, as well as Giant Games, Mini Golf and a Game Face Station, offering face painting and hair coloring. A variety of art activities will be offered, including a Paint by the Number Mural, Chalk Art and Postcard Station. Fans can also participate in a Hail Mary Pass challenge on the football field to get in the spirit as the season begins. Several photo opportunities will be available throughout Titletown.

A variety of food and beverage offerings will be available to purchase. Titletown’s tenant restaurants will be open, and several food trucks will serve fans near the Shopko Optical Playground. Attendees are asked to keep in mind the park’s policies as they prepare to enjoy the weekend’s festivities. Carry-in coolers, glass bottles and portable grills are not permitted in the park.

Free parking will be available in the Titletown parking lot. Spots are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests should enter the parking lot off of Lombardi Avenue. Attendees are asked to allow extra time for travel and parking, as many guests will be arriving early for Packers Family Night. Tailgating is not permitted in the Titletown parking lot.

To learn more about Family Fest at Titletown, please visit titletown.com/events/family-fest [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] .

Following Family Fest, attendees are invited to attend Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field. The fan-favorite event provides a special opportunity for families to enjoy the Packers together. The format of this year’s Family Night will once again be a full practice and will feature a game-like atmosphere, giveaways, promotions, gameday music and a fireworks show presented by Ticketmaster at the end of the night. Tickets are available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster at pckrs.com/Family_night [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] .

Additional information about daily programming offered at Titletown is available at titletown.com/events [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] Titletown also includes TitletownTech, Homefield Pub + Social, Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics, Lodge Kohler, Hinterland Restaurant and Brewery, BelAir Cantina, Packers Athletic Club, Associated Bank and the U.S. Venture Center. For more information, visit titletown.com [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

