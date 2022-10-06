Watch Now
TimberPro in Shawano is expanding

Valerie Juarez
Posted at 7:00 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 20:04:07-04

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — TimberPro, a manufacturer of forestry equipment in Shawano is making a significant expansion to its current operation.

“We’re taking out our south wall and our west wall. We are going 70 feet to the south. It’s going to give us about 50,000 extra square feet,” said Lee Crawford, TimberPro President.

The company is expanding its existing facility, giving them more room to work and even the capability to double their production if desired.

“We need the additional capacity to build more machines, and following the methodology we can develop even better products for the future,” said Doug Morris, Komatsu Forest machine Vice President.

With the expansion, more jobs will be coming to Shawano.

They’ll need to hire assemblers, welders, machinists and office staff.

However, finding those workers will certainly be a challenge.

“We are finding it difficult and I think we are taking a different approach. Going to start working with technical schools, high schools. We are putting in a training center so we can help train,” Crawford said.

The $8 million expansion is expected to be completed by next summer.

If you are interested in applying for one of their jobs, click here to learn more.

