Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.

This time, it's from the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance, a non-profit representing what the group calls modern regulated dairy farms.

Michels was at Vir-Clar Farms in Fond du Lac for a tour on Wednesday.

Vir-Clar Farms is a member of the alliance.

"Nobody works harder than farmers," Michels said. "And I'm going to be a governor that's going to stand up for farming, stand up for the dairy industry, because it's such a big part of our Wisconsin economy."

Michels says that as governor, jobs and the economy would be his top priority, the same message he told supporters after he won the primary on Aug. 9.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, agriculture contributes $104.8 billion to the state's economy annually.

"We, the agricultural industry and the people of Wisconsin, deserve to have a governor who understands how hard farmers work," Michels said.

Michels says Governor Evers has priorities that are not in the economy's best interests.

"I'm always going to do everything I can to reduce inflation," Michels said. "And I'm going to do everything I can to put more money in the pockets of the hard-working, tax-paying law-abiding citizens of Wisconsin."

Michels has also been endorsed by the Volunteers for Agriculture, the political arm of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. That federation is Wisconsin's largest general farm organization.

NBC 26 contacted Governor Evers' campaign regarding the most pressing agricultural issues to Evers facing Wisconsin farmers, and how Evers' perspective on agriculture is different than Michels'.

Below is a statement from spokesperson Kayla Anderson.