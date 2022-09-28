Tim Michels receives endorsement during farm tour in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Tim Michels, the Republican gubernatorial nominee running against Governor Tony Evers, has another endorsement.
This time, it's from the Wisconsin Dairy Alliance, a non-profit representing what the group calls modern regulated dairy farms.
Michels was at Vir-Clar Farms in Fond du Lac for a tour on Wednesday.
Vir-Clar Farms is a member of the alliance.
"Nobody works harder than farmers," Michels said. "And I'm going to be a governor that's going to stand up for farming, stand up for the dairy industry, because it's such a big part of our Wisconsin economy."
Michels says that as governor, jobs and the economy would be his top priority, the same message he told supporters after he won the primary on Aug. 9.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, agriculture contributes $104.8 billion to the state's economy annually.
"We, the agricultural industry and the people of Wisconsin, deserve to have a governor who understands how hard farmers work," Michels said.
Michels says Governor Evers has priorities that are not in the economy's best interests.
"I'm always going to do everything I can to reduce inflation," Michels said. "And I'm going to do everything I can to put more money in the pockets of the hard-working, tax-paying law-abiding citizens of Wisconsin."
Michels has also been endorsed by the Volunteers for Agriculture, the political arm of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation. That federation is Wisconsin's largest general farm organization.
NBC 26 contacted Governor Evers' campaign regarding the most pressing agricultural issues to Evers facing Wisconsin farmers, and how Evers' perspective on agriculture is different than Michels'.
Below is a statement from spokesperson Kayla Anderson.
Governor Evers is doing the right thing for Wisconsin farmers and agricultural producers. During his first term, Gov. Evers has allocated over $100 million to over 20,000 farmers across Wisconsin’s 72 counties; provided $10 million for meat and poultry processors that can help them grow their businesses; and started a $5 million grant program to help meat processors find new workers and fill much-needed jobs. Additionally, he has repaired nearly 5,000 miles of road and more than 1,500 bridges to make sure rural Wisconsin is connected to the rest of the state like never before. Gov. Evers will continue to support farmers in his second term by finding innovative ways to connect Wisconsin’s agriculture industry with new markets and strengthen the state’s agriculture supply chain.