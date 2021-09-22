Through Habitat for Humanity, local veterans help build home for fellow veteran in De Pere

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity is welcoming local veterans to the Veterans Build home in De Pere to recognize the She Served event.

The local Habitat for Humanity chapter says volunteers and veterans will join the effort to build the 127th Habitat home, and Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity's first Veterans Build at 701 Oak Street in De Pere.

The efforts of the veterans volunteering on the build site will be helping a fellow veteran in her journey to homeownership, Habitat for Humanity says. Greater Green Bay’s first Veterans Build will be sold to the Smith family, a single mother of three children and U.S. Army veteran.

Habitat for Humanity’s Veterans Build is a national initiative to provide housing solutions and volunteer opportunities to U.S. veterans, military service members and their families.

Habitat for Humanity cites a report by the National Housing Conference, which states nearly half of our veterans who are single mothers spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing. Habitat for Humanity says female veterans face significant economic and housing challenges and are particularly vulnerable to housing cost burdens compared with the overall veteran population.

The local Habitat for Humanity veteran build event takes place Wednesday and Thursday this week.