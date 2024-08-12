Three tubers rescued safely in Marinette County, says sheriff

TOWN OF STEPHENSON — Three tubers are safe after overturning and getting lost on the Peshtigo River on Sunday night, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says.

After an initial call around 7:37 p.m., the first officers on scene found one of the tubers in a wooded area attempting to find their way back, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says it activated the drone team and the remaining tubers were located within 6 minutes of searching. All three tubers were rescued safely.

The Village of Crivitz Fire Department, the Town of Stephenson Fire Department, Crivitz Rescue and the City of Marinette Police Department assisted the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office on this scene.