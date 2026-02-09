Three recovering after two-vehicle crash in Town of Black Creek

TOWN OF BLACK CREEK (NBC 26) — Three people are recovering after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Black Creek Friday evening.

Outagamie County deputies say the collision happened around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 47 and Brandt Road.

Investigators report that a 28-year-old woman from Appleton was driving south on Highway 47 when she lost control of her vehicle on icy pavement. Her car crossed the centerline and was struck by a northbound SUV.

The Appleton driver was flown to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The SUV’s driver, a 39-year-old woman from Brillion, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A juvenile female passenger in the SUV, also from Brillion, suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The road remained closed for about four hours as authorities investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage. Deputies say icy conditions are believed to have contributed to the crash.

