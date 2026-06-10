Three recovering after home explosion in Town of Aniwa

TOWN OF ANIWA (NBC 26) — Three people are recovering after a home explosion in the Town of Aniwa Tuesday evening.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported at about 6:03 p.m. on June 9, 2026, when the county’s dispatch center received a 911 call about the blast. Deputies, firefighters, and EMS crews rushed to the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, a possible gas leak appears to have been a contributing factor in the explosion.

Authorities say the three people inside the home at the time — a 35-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman, and a 61-year-old man — suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The 35-year-old man was flown to a hospital, while the other two were taken by ambulance to a separate facility.

Emergency response teams included the Birnamwood Fire Department, Birnamwood and Mattoon Ambulance, Aspirus MedEvac, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

Investigators are still determining the exact cause of the explosion. The names of the individuals involved have not been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office.