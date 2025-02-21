Three people recovering, but several pets die in Fond du Lac County house fire

TOWNSHIP OF METOMEN (NBC 26) — Three people are recovering from injuries, but five dogs and six cats are dead after a home caught fire Friday morning in the Township of Metomen.

Fond du Lac County dispatchers say they got a call just before 3 a.m. Friday about a house on fire with people asleep inside at W13502 CTH KK.

One person was hurt and taken to the hospital after jumping out of a second story window to escape the flames, and two other people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say there was some sort of explosion, and firefighters were called from neighboring communities to help douse the flames.

Authorities say the 2,500 square foot home is a total loss, and investigators are working to learn how it started.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.