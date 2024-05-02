Three people hurt in four-vehicle crash in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Three people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Outagamie County.

The sheriff's office says it happened at 11:07 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of County Highway S and State Highway 47 in the town of Center. The crash involved an SUV, two motorcycles, and a semi-truck.

Deputies say the SUV driving eastbound failed to yield the right of way to the two motorcycles driving northbound at a stop sign. The SUV pulled into the intersection and was hit by both motorcycles. This caused the SUV and one of the motorcycles to hit the semi, which was driving westbound.

A 38-year-old man from Appleton drove the SUV. His passenger was a 49-year-old man from New London. The passenger was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

A 64-year-old Appleton man and a 36-year-old Milwaukee man were each driving the motorcycles. The 64-year-old has "serious injuries." The 36-year-old has "critical injuries."

A 23-year-old Green Bay man was driving in the semi-truck.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV was arrested and taken to the Outagamie County Jail on a felony charge of Knowingly Driving While Revoked — causing Great Bodily Harm.