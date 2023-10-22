Three men injured after a rollover crash in the Town of Maine

TOWN OF MAINE — Three men are hurt after a crash in the Town of Maine. Around 10:00 p.m. Friday night, Outagamie sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on state highway 187, just north of Schinke Road.

The crash closed roads for roughly three hours. At the scene, deputies found a pickup truck that was traveling southbound, left the road and flipped over. An 18-year-old driver from Shiocton and a 20-year-old passenger from Black Creek were taken to a local hospital. A second passenger, an 18-year-old from the Town of Maine was taken by helicopter in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation, but officials believe alcohol may be a factor.