Three charged in the death of on-duty postal worker in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Three people were charged with killing Aundre Cross, an on-duty postal worker who was shot and killed in Milwaukee on Dec. 9.

Charles Ducksworth Jr. and Kevin McCaa, both of Milwaukee, were charged with the murder, or the aided and abetted murder, of Cross. If convicted of either offense, Duckworth Jr. and McCaa could both face life in prison.

A third person, Shanelle McCoy, was charged with providing false statements to law enforcement while they investigated the murder.

“Today’s charges are the direct result of the tireless efforts of dedicated law enforcement professionals from the Milwaukee Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, and other federal, state, and local partners,” stated U.S. Attorney Haanstad in a press release front The Department of Justice.

According to the press release from the DOJ, both McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. had marijuana with the intent to distribute it. McCaa also had ammunition on him, despite being a convicted felon. Both men have been charged with these additional crimes.

Cross was fatally shot on Friday, Dec. 9 around 6 p.m. while working his mail route near 65th and Lancaster.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

