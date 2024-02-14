Three Beaver Dam firefighters injured during ice rescue training

BEAVER DAM — Three Beaver Dam firefighters are recovering after ice rescue training ended when a vessel crashed into a small island.

23-year-old firefighter Anthony Kuenzi was flown to Aurora Hospital in Summit where his colleagues have stayed by his side as he recovers.

The crash happened around 7:45 Monday night. The crew, using a hovercraft, crashed into a small island.

Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation.

"Certainly, wishing the best for the fire department as they work through this difficult time. Our job is to really better understand why it happened and try to prevent accidents in the future," said DNR Conservation Warden Lieutenant John Sinclair.

Officials say the other two firefighters were released from a hospital Tuesday morning and are expected to be okay.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Beaver Dam Police are assisting the DNR's investigation.