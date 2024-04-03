Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Thousands waking up without power across northeast Wisconsin

Winter-like weather is slamming northeast Wisconsin this week, and several people are waking without power Wednesday as heavy snow blankets the region.
Power outages affecting much of northeast Wisconsin this Wednesday.
Wisconsin Public Service
Power outages affecting much of northeast Wisconsin this Wednesday.
Posted at 8:16 AM, Apr 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-03 09:16:45-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Thousands of people are waking up without power Wednesday morning.

Northeast Wisconsin is getting hit with winter-like conditions as snow blankets much of the region.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service website, at least 57,000 customers are currently without power, and at least 1,239 outages have been reported so far.

WPS crews say they're working to get electricity restored to customers, but the weather will likely delay some of their progress.

As heavy snow continues to blanket much of the region, it's causing power lines and tree limbs to become heavy, eventually resulting in broken lines.

To see if your community has been affected by outages, you can click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!