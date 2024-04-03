Thousands waking up without power across northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Thousands of people are waking up without power Wednesday morning.

Northeast Wisconsin is getting hit with winter-like conditions as snow blankets much of the region.

According to the Wisconsin Public Service website, at least 57,000 customers are currently without power, and at least 1,239 outages have been reported so far.

WPS crews say they're working to get electricity restored to customers, but the weather will likely delay some of their progress.

As heavy snow continues to blanket much of the region, it's causing power lines and tree limbs to become heavy, eventually resulting in broken lines.

To see if your community has been affected by outages, you can click here.

