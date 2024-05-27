Thousands honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day in De Pere

DE PERE (NBC 26) — It was somewhat of a dreary start to the week, but that didn't stop neighbors from honoring veterans who sacrificed their lives to keep their country safe.

The annual Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade in De Pere kicked off without a hitch.

People of all ages came out to show their appreciation for fallen veterans.

Parade goers lined the typical route from Grant and Sixth Street across the Allouez Bridge that ended on Broadway and Cass.

Megan Lehmann is a Navy veteran, and she says she's enjoying the longer weekend, but she wants to remind everyone what Memorial Day is really all about.

"We talk all the time in our family about the importance of celebrating our fallen heroes and our active duty, and Memorial Day is a great way for us to come together as a family with our community to celebrate those people," Lehmann said.

If you attended this morning's parade, you may have caught NBC 26 Chief Meteorologist Cameron Moreland in the Stormtracker.

This morning's parade started at 10, and activities wrapped up at Voyageur Park.

It seemed as though this year's turnout was just as impressive as last year's.