LAFAYETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reporting a third death connected to the ongoing Wisconsin measles outbreak.

Wisconsin DHS says the latest death was an adult in Lafayette County, marking the first adult death during this outbreak.

Measles cases have now risen to 918 across 24 Wisconsin counties since August. Nineteen of those cases have resulted in hospitalizations, according to DHS data.

The first death in this outbreak, which we reported on Nov. 5, was the first measles-related death in Wisconsin since 1990.

DHS continues to encourage neighbors to protect themselves and their communities by getting the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, which is 97% effective at preventing the disease when two doses are administered. Wisconsinites can check their vaccination records using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.