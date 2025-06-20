Third annual Girls' Flag Football Open kicks off at Don Hutson Center

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Third Annual Girls' Flag Football Open at the Don Hutson Center was a major success with high school teams competing.

These young athletes are proving football isn't just for guys.

The Green Bay Packers offered their indoor practice field for the day with about 10 teams vying for top honors.

The morning started with agility training and a few friendly competitions, and these young athletes took the opportunity seriously while also remembering to have a good time.

A couple athletes from Appleton West say the sport isn't exclusive to guys, and it wasn't just talk as these athletes competed against each other all day.

All athletes encourage every young girl to get involved if they're interested.

"Boys can do anything girls can do. Girls can do anything boys can do. So, anybody can play any sport," says Appleton West Junior Lydia Hamschild.

"I think we can all agree that it's really cool that we're all starting this a little bit. We're really excited to get invited to be here. So, it's just a really awesome awesome feeling. We're really excited to be here," said Appleton West Senior Adaya Vallafskey.

After early morning competitions and agility training, these athletes were able to enjoy lunch at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, followed by a few friendly games and an awards ceremony.