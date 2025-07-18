Third annual Garden Walk begins this weekend

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The third annual garden walk kicks off this weekend at different locations across Brown County, and organizers say it'll happen rain or shine.

"Well, all of them have something. It's just so different—all of those seven homes," said Gardeners Club Vice President Debbie Schumacher.

Schumacher adding that after three successful years of attracting more visitors to the garden walk and bringing it back after the Botanical Garden started the idea, the club decided to cap this year's ticket sales at 500 people. They say that way, visitors will get the best possible experience on Saturday.

"It's fun. It's something that I really looked forward to, and I hope that they have that same feeling that they get done with the day, and they think, "Oh, I want to do that again next year"," Schumacher said.

Schumacher guaranteeing each home will offer a unique experience, like the koi pond or the gnome home Debbie's husband, Jim Hebel, built.

"I think that they're all fun. I think that you can really enjoy all of them, and I wouldn't skip any of them. I would make sure I got to all of them," Schumacher said.

Schumacher adding that it's a great opportunity to connect with other gardeners of every skill set to share what they've learned.

"I think you have to like gardening. I think you have to want to see flowers, because that's the focus of it, but you don't have to be an experienced gardener," Schumacher added.

"Would you say this is your favorite time of year then," Mac asked?

"Oh yeah, definitely! I'm happy all year-round, but definitely now as things are blooming, it's like, "Oh, my work, worked! Everything is blooming," Schumacher said.

The garden walk kicks off Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.

To learn more about where to buy tickets and where some of those gardens are located, you can click here.