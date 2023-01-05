'They truly got lucky': $15.1 Million winning Megabucks ticket sold in Luck, WI

MADISON (NBC 26) — A town called "Luck" is living up to its name.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday a $15.1 million Megabucks jackpot-winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus in the town of Luck, Wisconsin.

The town of Luck is located in Polk County, near the Minnesota state line.

Wayne's Food Plus is located at 151 Butternut Ave. The ticket was for the January 4 drawing. The winning numbers were 4-6-12-17-27-28. The Wisconsin Lottery says it's the largest winner ever sold by the Lottery retailer and the biggest Megabucks jackpot won since a $22.2 million jackpot in 2015.

"Congratulations to Wayne's Food Plus for selling the winning ticket," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "What a great way to start 2023. We can't wait to meet the lucky winner."

Store Manager, Paul Wondra said, "We could not be happier for the winner. They truly got lucky in Luck."

One of the longest-running lotto games in Wisconsin, Megabucks is a different game from the multi-state Mega Millions which has an estimated jackpot of $940 million for the Friday drawing. The odds of winning the Megabucks jackpot are 1 in 6,991,908. The Wisconsin-only lotto game has drawings on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. All winning Lottery tickets need to be signed. Winning tickets of $200,000 or more need to be claimed in person at the Madison Lottery Office, located at 2135 Rimrock Rd., Madison, WI 53708. Winners can make appointments with the Lottery by calling the Player Hotline at (608) 261-4916.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Program Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000. For selling the winning ticket, Wayne's Food Plus will receive $100,000.