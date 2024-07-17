'They need to find a hobby': Vandals continue to strike parks in Marinette

MARINETTE, Wis. — Marinette’s mayor hopes surveillance helps deter any potential vandals targeting parks in Marinette, after a recent uptick in incidents at park locations around the city.

There has been a recent uptick in vandalism at city parks in Marinette, Mayor Steve Genisot said

Some of the cases included smashed windows, a burned port-a-potty, and a trashed bathroom

Watch the video to see Marinette Police pictures of the vandalism

There is natural beauty at city parks in Marinette.

But lately, there have been more man-made problems: windows smashed, a port-a-potty burned, and bathrooms, trashed.

Those are just some of at least a half-dozen vandalism cases at city parks over the last few months.

Police say charges have been referred against three juveniles in some of the cases. Suspects are still being sought in other cases, said Brad Bayerl, public information officer for Marinette Police.

NBC 26 talked with Ann Holmquist at City Park on Wednesday.

Holmquist said family functions at the park were a part of her childhood.

A reporter told Holmquist about the recent vandalism.

"That's ridiculous," Holmquist said of the vandalism.

"[The vandals] need to find a hobby."

Marinette Mayor Steve Genisot said the repairs due to the vandalism cost the City money it didn't plan to spend.

“We don't put money aside to fix up things that we hope are maintained, and when kids and individuals come in and damage them, that's all extra time and money that has to be spent,” Genisot said.

The mayor says the city is using surveillance to try to deter new vandalism and identify suspects if there are new incidents.

Genisot said areas around the country face problems like this and recently, there's been a lot more of it in Marinette.