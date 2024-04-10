'These things do happen': Severe weather awareness week ongoing in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — This week is severe weather awareness week in Brown County.

Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach declared this week as tornado and severe weather awareness week

To be prepared, the County emergency management director hopes people will be informed, have an emergency kit, and have a plan

Watch the video to see some of what could be included in an emergency kit

Dan Kane, Brown County emergency management director, wants people to be informed, have an emergency kit, and have a plan.

"Over the last 30 years, Brown County has experienced five, on average, five severe weather events per year," Kane said.

"And over that same span, [Brown County] averages one tornado every other year," Kane said.

A sample emergency kit at a County news conference included food, bottled water, a first aid kit, batteries, charging equipment for electronics, and a blanket, among other items.

As far as having a plan, some of Kane's advice is to know where you'll go if there is a tornado, and have a meet-up plan if you need to reunite with your family members.

Kane also said that people who need electricity for a medical device should have a plan on how they would be able to still use the device if the power goes out.