Then and Now: How an $18.5M redefined the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club

Renovation allows the club to provide support services for up to 450 children daily.

Renovations include larger classrooms, a community center, Head Start facilities, and essential services catering to children's basic needs.

The Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club just opened its doors to its $18.5 million dollar expansion and renovation downtown that expands an entire city block. The project allows the club to offer support services to as many as 450 kids per day.

Tracy Ogden, CEO of Boys and Girls Club, recalls the project's inception in 2021. The surge in attendance post-COVID highlighted the urgency for expansion. The renovation offers larger classrooms, a community center, a Head Start building, and essential services to meet children's basic needs.

Jamie Wilcox, the director of facilities, is one of the club’s original members. He joined the Boys and Girls Club in Oshkosh in 1970 when he was 10 years old.

For him, the club wasn't just a refuge; it was a lifeline that shaped his future and that of countless others. The renovated center stands as a testament to his 44 years of service and commitment to the community.

Thanks to its partnership with the Unmet Needs Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club's impact extends beyond its walls. Together, they provide clothing, hygiene products, groceries, rental assistance, and more to those in need.

While the project is 98% funded by the community, there's still a shortfall of half a million dollars for the final phase. With a second gym and playground in the works, every contribution counts.

If you would like to learn how you can donate to the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club or learn how you can volunteer, click on the link.

