ThedaCare, Froedtert Health announce two new health campuses in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — ThedaCare and Froedtert Health announced a new joint venture Thursday.

In a joint announcement, the two healthcare organizations said they will create two new health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh.

The care will be coordinated between ThedaCare and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network providers.

In a news release from ThedaCare, the smaller-scale, modern community hospitals will offer easy, around-the-clock access to emergency and inpatient care in a highly efficient setting. The hospitals will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

The Fond du Lac campus is expected to be approximately 18,000 sq. ft., with an estimated $35M investment. The Oshkosh campus is expected to be approximately 58,000 sq. ft., with an estimated $76.3M investment. Each hospital is expected to have emergency care, inpatient beds, and 24/7 coverage with board-certified emergency physicians.

Both sites are also expected to provide 24/7 Computed Tomography (CT) scans, x-ray, ultrasounds, and mammograms with outpatient access at both sites. The Oshkosh campus will also offer MRI and lab services, in addition to a retail pharmacy, ambulatory surgery center with three operating rooms, and an onsite medical office building (MOB) for robust primary care and specialties.

“ThedaCare is fortunate to have a partner such as Froedtert Health which shares the same commitment to providing patients access to exceptional, high-quality care,” said Dr. Andrabi. “We will continue to advance our partnership to ensure patients receive the care they expect and deserve while empowering each person to live their unique, best life.”

More services may be added over time based on community needs. The architect, design, and construction partners will be announced at a later date. Groundbreaking on the health campuses is expected to take place in spring 2023, with project completion in 2024.