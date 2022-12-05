The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is headed to Northeast Wisconsin!

As a part of the miles of smiles tour, the 27-foot-long hotdog will make three stops in Northeast Wisconsin.

Hotdoggers Ketchup Kaitlyn and Benny Buns will greet all attendees with a free wiener whistle.

Oscar Mayer

You can "ketchup" with the Wienermobile for the must-ard see event at the following dates and locations.

Thursday, December 8: Appleton Walmart from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Friday, December 9: Fond du Lac Walmart from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10: Oshkosh Walmart from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Wienermobile, visit oscarmayer.com/wienermobile.

