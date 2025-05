GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It looks like the famous "Tush Push" is here to stay, at least for now.

The Packers initially moved to outlaw it—citing, concerns of safety and competitiveness, but during yesterday's owners' meeting, the ban did not receive the necessary 75% support needed.

The play—where two people essentially push the ball carrier forward—was made famous by the Eagles.

Sources say that the Eagles, Ravens, Patriots, Lions and Jets all voted down the ban.