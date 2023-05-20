The Town of Pittsfield celebrates its community at 'Community Day'

PITTSFIELD (NBC 26) — Music, vendors and smiles filled the outside and inside of the Town of Pittsfield's town hall on Saturday at their "Community Day."

The day also included a craft show, a bouncy house, raffles and train rides.

The town's chairman, Keith Deneys, said it's a great way for the community to get together and eat food, shop local and hang out with neighbors.

He said the attendance has been spectacular, and he's happy to see the parking lots full and lines of community members at the vendor tents.

"We couldn't ask for a better day today. The weather is wonderful," Deneys said. "It's great to just...get together. Life is about community."

The event went from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.