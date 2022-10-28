Rewatch this interview from NBC 26 Today where Brad Locke, a pediatric allergist with Prevea Health, shares about a movement to include kids with food allergies in trick-or-treat fun.
The Teal Pumpkin Project: Pediatric allergist shares how to include kids with food allergies this Halloween
Rewatch this interview from NBC 26 Today where Brad Locke, a pediatric allergist with Prevea Health, shares about a movement to include kids with food allergies in trick-or-treat fun.
