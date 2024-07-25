‘The show must go on’: Group road trips 15 hours to EAA after flight cancellation

After a flight cancellation, a group of exhibitors from Colorado rented a car and drove more than 1,000 miles to attend EAA.



After last week’s worldwide technology meltdown, a group from Colorado had their flight to reach EAA cancelled

Committed to reaching the annual event, they rented a car and drove 15 hours to reach Oshkosh

It might not surprise you that a woman who wears airplane earrings, has flying on her mind.

But to get to EAA, Hetty Carlson had to take a Rocky Mountain road trip.

“The show must go on,” Carlson said.

She works for the Colorado Department of Transportation, and she and her co-workers had a goal at EAA:

“[To]set up a booth and talk about flying safely in the great State of Colorado, specifically in the mountains.”

But after the major technology meltdown worldwide last week, Carlson’s flight was canceled and no other flight options would allow them to make their deadline to set up their booth.

So she and her co-worker Shahn Sederberg began the 15 hour drive to get to Oshkosh.

They made a stop in Iowa for a short rest, to try to make the Sunday night deadline to finish set-up.

“It had to happen, and we were willing to do whatever it took to do that,” Sederberg said.

They made it, and it’s been worth it.

“We are so, so incredibly grateful, it’s been a fantastic show,” Carlson said.

