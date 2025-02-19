The Mauthe Center to benefit from Give BIG Green Bay for first time

The Mauthe Center is an independent non-profit group on UWGB's campus, and despite decades of being a space for people of different backgrounds to come together, it's been selected to benefit from Give BIG Green Bay for the first time.

"The Mauthe Center is an inclusion space where anybody can come - if you're religious, if you're political, it's a space for anybody to use," said UWGB Junior Zakaria Kassim.

Kassim says he was excited to learn the Mauthe Center would be benefiting from Give BIG Green Bay's 8th annual day of giving.

"I was ecstatic. I feel like the Mauthe Center is the perfect place for it," Kassim said.

Kassim and Mauthe Center Program Director Robert Pine both hope this week's Give BIG Donations will hep pay for a few improvements to the center, but they mostly hope it attracts more people to northeast Wisconsin to use the space.

"We try to bring people across lines of difference. We try to create conversation between people who would not naturally speak with one another," said Pine.

"I hope we can attract more guest speakers," Kassim added.

Aside from the excitement of being chosen for the first time, Pine says it's also a great opportunity to connect with other community groups.

"We're really grateful to all the non-profits participating in Give BIG Green Bay, because this is also a time of us learning from one another," Pine said.

As a reminder, Give BIG Green Bay kicks off at noon Wednesday, and it goes all the way until noon on Thursday.

If you'd like to to donate to help make a difference to one of the 50 non-profit groups across the area, you can click here.