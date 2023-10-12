The magic lives on: Omro Elementary students receive a magical gift

In a celebration of literary magic, students at Omro Elementary received a surprise that left them spellbound.

Thanks to the generosity of the Scripps Howard Fund and Scholastic, copies of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" were gifted to 3rd- 6th-grade students.

The gift was to honor the 25th anniversary of the beloved first book in the infamous J.K. Rowling series.

"I'm super happy; I'm just really happy that I'm getting this book," said excited 4th grader, Temperance Moore. "We don't have any of the books at home, but I believe this is our very first book," she adds.

The series has a unique ability to engage readers of all ages, and perhaps that's part of its enduring magic.

Students at both Omro and Tank Elementary School received copies of "The Sorcerer's Stone" and both schools received a copy of the series box set to replace the well-worn volumes in the school's libraries, ensuring that the magic of Harry Potter will live on.

If you'd like to contribute to the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign