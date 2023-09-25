The legendary 'CurderBurger' returns to Culver's on October 2

The cheesiest event of the year is upon us... Culver's is bringing back its legendary "CurderBurger" on October 2 for a limited time only.

It's a single deluxe ButterBurger with a single giant cheese curd on top of it. It's such a simple idea - put cheese curds on a burger.

The last time the restaurant had the CurderBurger on the menu, Culver's all across Wisconsin sold out before noon. Each store only had a limited supply.



It all started out with an April Fool's joke Culver’s made about a cheese curd burger in 2020. They didn’t anticipate the joke would become something so much more. In 2021, the restaurant said after months of "guest pleas, demands and petitions," they've decided to make an imaginary food a reality. It made a second return in 2022.

Last time around, reporter James Groh asked a lot of people to rate the burger 1 out of 10. No one gave it below an 8.

It was unclear if the CurderBurger would ever make a (third) comeback... until now.