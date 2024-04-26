The impact of US News high school rankings on local real estate market

The annual release of the US News Public High School Rankings.

The annual release of the US News Public High School Rankings is not just catching the attention of educators, it's a game-changer for real estate markets. These rankings can influence property prices and housing demand.

Adam Turriff, Broker and Owner ofResource One Realty in De Pere, emphasizes the role of school districts in property pricing. "The school districts will play a role in pricing properties," Turriff asserts.

The recent report has brought Wisconsin into the spotlight, with five Northeast Wisconsin schools securing positions within the top 50 nationally. Little Chute Career Pathways Academy leads the pack at #18, followed by West De Pere at #26, Wrightstown High School at #32, Sevastopol High School at #38, and Tesla Engineering Charter School at #45. These rankings are based on criteria such as college readiness, college curriculum, state assessments, and graduation rates.

According to Turriff, high rankings generate positive publicity for the area, particularly when schools place within the top 25. These rankings can create influence on the real estate market. Turriff points out a correlation between school rankings and property prices, citing a 26% increase in average prices in the West De Pere school district compared to Brown County.

"The average price point in the West Pierce school district was $459,000 compared to the average price in Brown County was $352,000," he says.

Dr. Russell Gerke, Principal at West De Pere High School, acknowledges the role of high rankings in attracting new families to the district. "We have families looking to move to the valley, and they are looking for school districts where their children can be successful," says Gerke. "Those families are making decisions and then to live and build in our community."

With housing inventory dwindling, prices are expected to rise further. Turriff predicts a rise in prices if supply remains low and demand stays high. He says today there are only 5 homes in De Pere are listed with asking prices of under $350,000, and only 48 homes are available under this price point across Brown County.

To view the full US News reportclick here.