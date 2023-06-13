The History of the Bellin Run

It has become one of the region's biggest sporting events and one of the largest 10k races in the nation.

The historic Bellin run takes place on the second Saturday of June dating back 47 years. First held in 1977 as the Bellin heartwarming run. It was held as a one-time race. Then known as The Bellin Heartwarming run. It was held as a one-time race to celebrate a new addition to Bellin Hospital.

"So the first year went off with about 800 runners, and it was a great success, but it was a one-time event. Then, come springtime, the community started asking, are you having the run again?" says Executive Director Randy Van Straten.

The Bellin Run has been a tradition ever since.

The race still runs its original course route with only a few minor changes to accommodate for more runners. Not must has changed in the last 47 years. Just ask one of the Bellin Legends.

George Weisner has run every Bellin race since it began.

"My family knows that the second Saturday of June is off limits. There's nothing that you can schedule because that's going to be the Bellin, says Weisner.

Not much has changed since 1977 but the race has suffered some growing pains.

In 2013, it hit its peak with 20,000 registrants, but in 2020 the Covid 19 pandemic brought the race to a halt for two straight years. Since then, the race has struggled to return to its 2013 glory.

To get more feet on the street and to keep the event growing in the future, race officials added a 5k event to the 10k race this year.

"We are working to really promote our community engagement programs and the after-school programs. The 5k really helps that," adds Van Straten.

Whether you walk or run, if you're wondering if running the Bellin is right for you, here's some advice from a Bellin Legend who just ran his 47th Bellin run;

"My sons and I have a little bit of joke; The slowest person at the Bellin is still lapping the person laying on the couch," says George Weisner.