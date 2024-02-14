'The highlight of our week': Non-profit group You Belong hopes Give Big Green Bay helps them continue to grow

(ASHWAUBENON, Wis.) - A non-profit group that helps families with young children and individuals living with disabilities and their families is part of Give Big Green Bay 2024.

You Belong is one of the non-profit groups benefiting from this year's Give Big Green Bay, a 24-hour, online giving event

You Belong works to help families with young children, and people who are living with disabilities and their families

Watch the video to see their newly-renovated center in Ashwaubenon

(The following is a transcript of the broadcast story.)

I'm Jon Erickson at You Belong.

It's part of this year's Give Big Green Bay.

And we're learning how Give Big Green Bay can help this group that works to help families, and people who are living with disabilities.

A cheers to a growing community.

This is a non-profit called You Belong in Ashwaubenon.

"This is the adventure zone that we are just finishing renovation on," [said Amy Behrend].

Amy Behrend and her husband Greg founded the group.

"Serving populations that we felt were under-served, particularly around community and loneliness, so focusing on especially post-pandemic, what populations were maybe extremely affected by being lonely," [Behrend said.]

And so people can spend time together here.

They offer different programs, including time for children to play. And adults to talk.

"I'm best friends with most of the moms that come here now, we just did a girls' trip, a moms' night away, so it's just been so nice and it's honestly the highlight of our week every week to come here," [said] Katie Lehrer... a board member here.

I asked her how she got involved.

"We were looking for sort of a mommy and me, but we wanted it to be more inclusive, so our son could meet people of all abilities," [Lehrer said].

Most of You Belong's funding comes from donations and sponsorships.

The hope is money from Give Big Green Bay can help keep their programs going, and help more people learn they're here.

"Letting people know that there is this place in Green Bay that is inclusive and is great for families and people with disabilities and anyone just looking for a community and a place they belong," [Behrend said.]

After all, that's their name: You Belong...

