The Grand Chute community has rallied in support of a police officer battling cancer

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Sergeant Jennifer Clement has been serving the town of Grand Chute for over 17 years now.

“My current role is a road officer, and in the past, I have helped with a lot of our community engagements,” said Sergeant Jennifer Clement.

In October 2016, Jennifer's health took a turn for the worst.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Clement.

And in 2018… skin cancer.

“And then in October of this year I wasn't feeling well, and I had some stomach issues, so I had gone to the doctor, and what they diagnosed originally as an ulcer came back as stomach cancer,” said Clement.

But Jen won’t let anything slow her down. She’s continued working throughout her journey.

“I feel like it really keeps my strength up to be out with other people, encouraging me to be here,” said Clement.

Throughout Jen's fight with cancer, the community that she's vowed to protect has been there for her.

“I'm not really sure where we’d be without everybody's support,” said Clement.

For her colleagues, there's no question that support is exactly what Jen deserves.

NBC 26 asked her colleagues what are some of their favorite things about Jen:

“Jen is somebody that every agency should have,” said Greg Peterson, Town of Grand Chute police chief.

“She loves what she does. It shows through in everything she does, her care for the community and her care for our agency,” said David Maas, Town of Grand Chute police department captain of field operations.

She’s got a fan club in and out of the police department.

“She’s overall this genuine, caring, compassionate person,” said Ann Arft, Jen’s sister.

Her sister said it best; Jen cares so much for others that while in chemo she decided to hand out gift cards to her fellow patients.

“I mean she’s literally making her mess, her message,” said Arft.

Jen's family put together an event for her where the community can show their support, and that she’s not alone in this fight.

“I never would’ve thought it would’ve come to this. It’s just truly humbling that people do care that much about myself and my family,” said Clement.