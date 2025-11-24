The Glam Band Story: The '80s cover band whose lead singer beat cancer without missing a show

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — They have been rocking Wisconsin stages for nearly 20 years, channeling all of the wild energy of the '80s. But behind the big hair and the spandex is a story of brotherhood and survival.

Last January, the band's lead singer was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Below is the story of The Glam Band, northeast Wisconsin's favorite 80s cover band, and the frontman who refused to let the show stop, even in the fight of his life.

A Glam Band show isn't just a concert, it’s an ’80s time machine.

The neon, the spandex, and the kind of energy that takes you away.

“People always say, ‘You look like you’re having so much fun on stage,’ and we are," says drummer Eric Johnson. We’d do the same show for seven people or seven hundred.”

In 2006, a group of local musicians thought it would be funny to start a costumed 80s cover band. The Glam Band was born, and the idea caught fire.

“It was ten below wind chills and there was a line outside the door… and that was the point where it was like, this is, this is something,” Johnson adds.

Since then, they’ve shared countless miles, late nights, inside jokes, and a bond that’s grown through the decades.

Made up of 6 Wisconsin musicians:

Vocals: Dennis Peters aka Dennis Lee Roth

Drums: Eric Johnson aka Skitch Rocket

Guitar: Will Ricketts aka Will E Stradlyn

Bass Guitar: Matt Hammen aka Matt Savage

Keyboards: Dave Schepp aka Dee Flat

Guitar: Jason Busse aka JJ Deville

“We’ve really grown up together… life changes, career changes, family changes. It just evolves,” said Johnson.

Nearly 20 years later, they’re still packing shows, and they’ll tell you they’re not just a band, they’re brothers.

But last January, everything changed. Lead singer Dennis Peters, known on stage as Dennis Lee Rother, learned he had stage four prostate cancer.

“Well, when an oncologist gives you 3 to 5 years to live… and they tell you this… and it’s like—based on what?! He never read my chart. He walked in 20 minutes late. You're dead to me, guy. So it just lit a fire in me,” Peters said.

For the band, Dennis’s diagnosis was a gut punch.

“The first time that we saw Dennis since he had gone through his first round of chemo… and it was hearing it, but then seeing Dennis… it was like floodgates were just open. That was… that was… that was powerful,” recalls Johnson.

He could have stepped back. But all through his treatments, Dennis never missed a show.

“We’d have to tell him, ‘No, you can’t pack up tonight. You had chemotherapy eight hours ago,” says band member Jason Busse, as the band laughs in agreement. "He's just a relentless force."

“I’m really highly motivated to keep on… keep on keeping on,” Peters replies.

During his cancer journey, his band quietly lifted him up, while his fans are doing the same.

“I think everybody kind of took it personal… the amount of emails… I’d like to do this, I’d like to do a bake sale… I mean, it was just unbelievable,” says Eric Johnson.

The community that the Glam Band poured so much joy into… is giving that love right back.

One fan we caught up with at one of their shows at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field just before the Packers vs Eagles game.

Wendy Williams says she found strength in the Glam Band's music when she needed it most.

“I was going through radiation at the time and I was real sick. I didn’t really leave the house. [But] I saw them every month this year. And they got me out of the house. And they’re the reason that I made it through the worst months of my life… the lead singer and I have something in common… and we pray for each other.”

What began as an over-the-top ’80s tribute… became something much deeper.

“It’s probably one of the best things about doing this is that connection with folks. I mean, honest to Pete… friends, friends… You know… and we’re really blessed,” Dennis Peters says gratefully.

Dennis' cancer is in remission, and he says he’s beyond grateful for the bandmates who supported him and the community that showed him how loved he truly is.