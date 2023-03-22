The founder of the “funny beard fundraiser” shared the brains behind the beards

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Adam Schwoerer is a local businessman by day, a bearded Viking by night.

“It grabs a lot of attention from people,” said Adam Schwoerer, the funny beard fundraiser founder. “I was always kind of known for coming in put together because I came in from the sales side, this was a way to show a little bit of a funnier side of me.”

Adam runs an annual fundraiser centered around showcasing a funny beard, but we wanted to know why a beard?

“Why a beard, that is actually something that was my wife's idea. She said, "You know what would be funny, if you did it in a funny shape and tried to raise money for someone in the community,” said Schwoerer.

This year, Adam is trying to raise $1,400 for Pillars. An Appleton-based organization that helps fight homelessness.

“Trying to keep people in their homes, out of the shelters, give them a warm spot to be is something I'm passionate about,” said Schwoerer.

$1,400 will keep a northeast Wisconsin family in their home.

“I really feel like we're all a part of a community, and there's always something we can do to make a difference,” said Schwoerer.

Aaron Sherkow, his friend and photographer, told us that since Adam started his funny beard fundraiser years ago, he's gotten more creative each year.

“We could do a costume, it could be not just shaving,” said Sherkow.

His other friend and costume designer, Erik Teague, knew just what this year's costume should be.

“Big, bearded Vikings with axes and mead horns,” said Teague.

This bearded friend and his other bearded friends all have the same goal.

“I'm just happy to be part of this project to help out my friends, do something fun and use our collective talents for good,” said Teague.

Adam will share more pictures of him in all his Viking glory as he gets donations to his Go Fund Me.